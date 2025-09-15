The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 188

On Episode 188 of The Qasim Rashid Show:
I’m joined by DNC Vice Chair and Washington State Dems Chair Shasti Conrad.
We discuss:
What needs to happen for the Democratic Party to listen to its base and condemn the genocide in Gaza?
How does Party leadership expect to attract new young voters when they refuse to endorse exciting young leaders like Zohran Mamdani?
How do we best meaningfully engage with the Democratic Party to ensure our voices are heard?
In addition to my conversation with Vice Chair Conrad, I discuss our nation 24 years after 9/11, and what Charlie Kirk’s death should mean when we discuss political violence. Be sure to subscribe below to support our advocacy.
