Share post
"Maybe We'd Like a Dictator": Hell No! with Qasim Rashid

A response to Trump's fascism, and a curated list of candidates who reject AIPAC funding & condemn genocide, so you can confidently donate to pro justice public servants
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Aug 26, 2025
Today I spoke with fellow lawyer

THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
on Trump militarizing DC and his plan to become an autocrat and dictator. We debunk his claims about violence in American cities, and continue to call out his fascist anti-immigration policies.

And finally, we discuss one meaningful way to fight back. As I mention in the Substack Live, I’ve compiled a list of candidates who stand firm to:

  1. Condemn Trump’s fascism

  2. Condemn Israel’s genocide in Palestine

  3. Reject AIPAC money

  4. Champion universal human rights

Donate To Pro Justice Candidates

If you choose to support these candidates, you can donate at the link above. And best of all, you will not be contacted for further donations because the partner I’m working with, Oath, has a guarantee to protect your payment data and personal information. You can donate knowing that doing so won’t ignite a barrage of texts to donate again.

As always, I welcome your subscription to Let’s Address This, so we can continue to build our coalition against fascism and xenophobia.

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication.

