Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

It's Time For the Establishment To Be Afraid of Us

A conversation with Wajahat Ali of The Left Hook
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq. and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Jan 04, 2026

In this robust discussion Wajahat and I discuss my time at the inauguration for Mayor Mamdani, what is it about him that makes the 1% so afraid, the inevitable spike in anti-Muslim bigotry and Islamophobia — and what each of us need to be prepared to do to stand up and fight back against that hate. Be sure to subscribe and support our advocacy so we can continue to push forward on this narrative of justice and human rights.

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you Nick Paro, Caro Henry, Story Carrier, Beth Cruz, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali!

Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Qasim Rashid, Esq. in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture