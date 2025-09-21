Free Speech & How AI Is Radicalizing Men

This week’s live discussion with

and

is one unlike I’d ever experienced. I’m both grateful, and somewhat fearful to share it with you.

Our two topics covered key issues surrounding free speech, and around AI and misogyny. I’m grateful to have this discussion because it is a critical discussion with two amazing leading voices. And I am fearful because I’m realizing that despite the documented and growing danger, media is woefully unprepared to address Trump’s onslaughts on free speech, and lawmakers globally are woefully unprepared to address AI’s radicalization of young men and the harm it is causing women.

My job as a human rights lawyer is to do my best to keep you informed, and this is a critical conversation to do just that. It is a conversation that we will further explore in the coming weeks and months. Let’s Address This.

On Free Speech

Stephen Colbert is cancelled. Jimmy Kimmel is fired. And Trump has set his sights on Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyer next. The precedent set with terminating comedians and satirists for criticizing the President is daunting. Worse, it is unacceptably reminiscent of Nazi Germany. (e.g. See the headline below). What should we be doing to fight back against this blatant First Amendment violation? We discuss.

Left: NYT Headline from 1939 about how Hitler’s propaganda minister ended the careers of 5 actors/comedians for mocking the Nazi regime. Right: American headlines from 2025 on how Trump is doing the exact same thing

On AI and Misogyny

Did you know that the AI industry is radicalizing young boys and men? This isn’t hyperbole. It’s reality. As best selling author and scholar Laura Bates shares in her new book, “The New Age of Sexism: How AI and Emerging Technologies Are Reinventing Misogyny,” the AI revolution is bringing with it new ways for boys and young men to dehumanize and abuse women in the virtual space—which then impacts real life relationships. Bates documents how these new technologies are not decreasing the impact of misogyny and gender based violence by men against women—it’s making things worse.

