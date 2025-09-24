Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Fired Washington Post Journalist Karen Attiah Hits Back

Watch our interview from just last night as today news breaks that Attiah has filed a formal grievance challenging her termination
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Karen Attiah's avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
and
Karen Attiah
Sep 24, 2025
14
26
Transcript

Watch my interview with former Washington Post Journalist

Karen Attiah
about her time at the post, her unexpected termination, and how she’s fighting back.

As corporate media continues to capitulate to billionaire oligarchy and state sanctioned fascism, it is more critical than ever before we support independent voices. Watch the interview, share, and be sure to subscribe to support our advocacy.

Thank you

Nick Paro
,
Caro Henry
,
Cryn Johannsen
,
Dana DuBois
,
Hirut Kidane-mariam
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Karen Attiah
!

User's avatar
