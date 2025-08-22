Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Famine & Genocide in Gaza, Occupation in DC, & How to Peacefully Resist in America

Qasim Rashid and Jess Craven discuss international and domestic politics and how we fight back to demand justice
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Jess Craven
Aug 22, 2025
Today live’s is with the brilliant

Jess Craven
(who everyone reading this should definitely subscribe to!)

We discuss the famine and genocide in Gaza, Trump’s deployment of military personnel to occupy American cities (are we free yet?), and how we respond peacefully and successfully to stop autocracy in America.

Be sure to tune in, and be sure to subscribe and share to support our human rights advocacy.

