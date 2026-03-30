Episode 216: A Defining Democratic Primary in Florida

On Episode 216 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

I sit down with Oliver Larkin to discuss his race against a corporate-backed incumbent and how he is running on a clear, unapologetic progressive platform. We talk about what it means to run a people-funded campaign, why organizing matters more than political titles, and how bold policies like Medicare for All, a $25 minimum wage, and ending U.S. support for war and human rights abuses are resonating with voters.



We break down the real stakes of this race. From AIPAC spending and corporate PAC influence, to the role of local organizing, youth turnout, and the real needs of working class Floridians, Oliver lays out why he believes this race is not only winnable—but a blueprint for the future of the Democratic Party.

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Oliver is committed to human rights and willing to say clearly what too many politicians won’t. He is running to serve people, not corporations—and that is exactly the kind of leadership we need. I encourage you to support his campaign.

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