Episode 211: Voting for the Right Democrats

On Episode 211 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Primary season is upon us, and it is not just enough to vote for Democrats. We have to vote for the right Democrats—candidates funded by the people who stand for universal human rights and real accountability. It is critical that we raise our voices and elect leaders who condemn genocide, reject corporate money, demand healthcare as a human right and want to abolish ICE.

If you have followed me for any period of time, you know that I'm making a priority to elevate strong voices running for Congress, people on the right side of the values we care about. This episode, I sit down with Reed Showalter, a fellow lawyer running for Congress in my home state of Illinois in the 7th Congressional District, and Chuck Park, running in New York’s 6th. Both are people funded, not corporate funded. Let’s get them elected this primary season.

Donate to Reed's IL campaign

Support Chuck in NYC

Thank you all for tuning in. Be sure to subscribe below and support Let’s Address This so we can continue to share these critical updates as they happen.