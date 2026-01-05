Episode 204: Vote for Actual Democrats, Not Corporate Tools

On Episode 204 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

You’ve seen me advocate for robust primaries, and to reject the “vote blue no matter who mantra.” Instead, we need to send our best representatives to the general election in November—and that’s especially true in deep blue seats that will remain blue no matter what in November.

Melat Kiros is an attorney running for Congress in Colorado District 1 against a 30-year-incumbent who is nothing more than an extension of AIPAC and major corporations. Dylan Blaha is a member of the National Guard who refused Trump’s illegal orders to occupy Illinois, and is running against a corporate Democrat who is likewise a corporate puppet.

Melat and Dylan are both powerful leaders and we need to help them win their primary elections. Listen and understand their vision first hand—and let’s get to work to protect our democracy.

You can also watch this interview on YouTube:

