Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 203: 2025 Recap and Interviewing Zohran Mamdani
0:00
-44:15

Episode 203: 2025 Recap and Interviewing Zohran Mamdani

A look back on the top shows of 2025
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Dec 30, 2025

On Episode 203 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

This week on The Qasim Rashid Show I share my interview with NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, and I recap our top shows of 2025. A trip down memory lane where we discuss the good times, the sad times, and what hopes for the future we hold for 2026.

You can also watch this interview on YouTube (where I encourage you to subscribe so we can build our platform there too):

Thank you all for tuning in. Be sure to subscribe below and support Let’s Address This so we can continue to share these critical updates as they happen.

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 185,000 downloads! Thank you for your support. Subscribe below and help us to continue to grow!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture