Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Confronting Genocide with Special Guest Qasim Rashid

Two Jewish American activists host a Muslim American lawyer on Gaza, Palestine, Israel, and the dire need for global unity against genocide
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Nick Paro
Lawrence Winnerman
Aug 18, 2025
Today I joined Nick Paro and Lawrence Winnerman on their podcast, “Sick of This,” to discuss Gaza, Palestine, Israel, and the dire need for global unity against genocide.

In addition to elevating the dire situation in Gaza, we discussed how what happens in Gaza impacts us directly—not only from a moral standpoint, but from a practical standpoint. As Dr. King warned, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Finally, we discussed practical ways to fight back, to not lose hope, and to continue marching forward, unified in the cause of justice.

Be sure to listen, share, and subscribe below to support our human rights advocacy.

