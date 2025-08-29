Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Guns, Gaza, and the Hypocrisy Killing Our Children
From Minnesota to Palestine, a reminder that the children are ours, all of them, because that is what morality requires of us
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
4
A Response to Joe Walsh on Israel, Gaza, and Genocide
Continuing a dialogue with Joe Walsh on Palestine based on the facts
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
148
A MAGA Candidate for Congress Burned the Qur'an & Wants to Ban Islam
My response to the overt act of religious bigotry and attempted instigation of violence
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
123
"Maybe We'd Like a Dictator": Hell No! with Qasim Rashid
A response to Trump's fascism, and a curated list of candidates who reject AIPAC funding & condemn genocide, so you can confidently donate to pro…
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
 and 
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
17
46:13
Journalist Liz Plank and Human Rights Lawyer Qasim Rashid
A robust discussion on democracy in America, militarization of our cities, and why I don't know the first thing about Love Island
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
 and 
Liz Plank
15
1:02:58
Why I Cancelled And Refunded A Paid Subscriber
My human rights advocacy is not for sale, and never will be
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
186
Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
This week in review, an important poll question to get your opinion (plus a new Dad Joke)
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
17
Famine & Genocide in Gaza, Occupation in DC, & How to Peacefully Resist in America
Qasim Rashid and Jess Craven discuss international and domestic politics and how we fight back to demand justice
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
 and 
Jess Craven
46
37:36
Trump’s War on Truth: From Public Broadcasting to Prager “University”
"Prager University" is neither a university nor named after an academic—it's a dangerous right wing evangelical indoctrination machine
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
35
Why Are Netanyahu and Trump Protecting An Accused Child Sex Predator?
Content Warning: This piece covers horrifying cases of sexual abuse of children and denial of critical life saving care to child victims of genocide
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
23
Trump Attacks Mail in Voting to Avoid Losing
It's also just one part of a systemic effort by MAGA Republicans to suppress the vote and revive Jim Crow America
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
36
Confronting Genocide with Special Guest Qasim Rashid
Two Jewish American activists host a Muslim American lawyer on Gaza, Palestine, Israel, and the dire need for global unity against genocide
  
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Nick Paro
, and 
Lawrence Winnerman
23
53:59
