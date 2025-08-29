Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Guns, Gaza, and the Hypocrisy Killing Our Children
From Minnesota to Palestine, a reminder that the children are ours, all of them, because that is what morality requires of us
34 mins ago
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
A Response to Joe Walsh on Israel, Gaza, and Genocide
Continuing a dialogue with Joe Walsh on Palestine based on the facts
Aug 28
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
A MAGA Candidate for Congress Burned the Qur'an & Wants to Ban Islam
My response to the overt act of religious bigotry and attempted instigation of violence
Aug 26
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
"Maybe We'd Like a Dictator": Hell No! with Qasim Rashid
A response to Trump's fascism, and a curated list of candidates who reject AIPAC funding & condemn genocide, so you can confidently donate to pro…
Aug 26
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
and
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Journalist Liz Plank and Human Rights Lawyer Qasim Rashid
A robust discussion on democracy in America, militarization of our cities, and why I don't know the first thing about Love Island
Aug 25
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
and
Liz Plank
Why I Cancelled And Refunded A Paid Subscriber
My human rights advocacy is not for sale, and never will be
Aug 24
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
This week in review, an important poll question to get your opinion (plus a new Dad Joke)
Aug 24
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Famine & Genocide in Gaza, Occupation in DC, & How to Peacefully Resist in America
Qasim Rashid and Jess Craven discuss international and domestic politics and how we fight back to demand justice
Aug 22
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
and
Jess Craven
Trump’s War on Truth: From Public Broadcasting to Prager “University”
"Prager University" is neither a university nor named after an academic—it's a dangerous right wing evangelical indoctrination machine
Aug 21
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Why Are Netanyahu and Trump Protecting An Accused Child Sex Predator?
Content Warning: This piece covers horrifying cases of sexual abuse of children and denial of critical life saving care to child victims of genocide
Aug 20
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Trump Attacks Mail in Voting to Avoid Losing
It's also just one part of a systemic effort by MAGA Republicans to suppress the vote and revive Jim Crow America
Aug 19
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Confronting Genocide with Special Guest Qasim Rashid
Two Jewish American activists host a Muslim American lawyer on Gaza, Palestine, Israel, and the dire need for global unity against genocide
Aug 18
•
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
,
Nick Paro
, and
Lawrence Winnerman
