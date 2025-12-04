Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
12h

"... in America, we’ve normalized corporate greed and profit-driven healthcare policies as 'business as usual,' even when they kill tens of thousands of people annually. And those responsible remain a protected class."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
12h

I think it is worth noting that Kaiser is not an insurance company in the same way all the others are - they are BOTH insurance AND provider, and their providers are salaried and their bonuses are tied to keeping health care costs down. This means that they are much less likely to recommend treatments and interventions beyond the bare minimum standard of care - which also means that far fewer will be denied. This comparison makes it look like Kaiser is not denying access to needed care and interventions, and that is just not accurate - this obscures the mechanism by which that care is rationed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture