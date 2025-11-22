Weekly Recap --> Let's Address This
A weekly recap and our weekly dad joke
Call To Action
Friends—we need better tools to ensure the media we consume is reliable and accurate. So, I’m inviting you to review the Ground News website and app. Here’s why: Ground News identifies media bias, documents billionaire funded media, and ensures the news we consume is factually accurate and ethically sourced.
Click below and check it out for yourself. This is also an exclusive link to get 40% off—making it just $5/month.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
WATCH: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 197 - On the road in Los Angeles
READ: Trump’s ICE Raids And International Escalation Threaten Us All
TAKE ACTION: Why We Must Make Polluter’s Pay—And How You Can Act
READ: Corporate Media Ignores Critically High Levels of Anti-Muslim Hate
READ: Legacy Media’s License To Kill—The Case of Jamal Khashoggi
Dad Joke of the Week
I went to the grocery store to get ingredients for an omelette, but I got stuck in eggs-aisle. :D #DadJokes
Did you know? The “Let’s Address This” community has reached 154,396 subscribers. Add your email and join our movement for justice.
I love Ground News! No need for any Mainstream publication! The Atlantic and the NYT are led by Zionists and CBS news by a rabid she-Zionist!
My favorite recipes started in eggs aisle.