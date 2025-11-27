Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Clancy's avatar
Susan Clancy
7h

I am mourning the genocide of my ancestors. Thank you for your advocacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
7h

Qasim, I am SO grateful for you to be bringing this subject up. Even the black races don't see this as "thanksgiving." Only the white race tries so effing hard to convince themselves that because they got everything they wanted that, of course so did the natives and the brown and the the black population of the "their" country. It was stolen! The slaves helped build it under duress but hey why bring that up when your white families are determined over generations of lying to each other that it isn't so. Kudo's to you for at least broaching the subject. To all other races remember you are not forgotten regardless of the erroneous history written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture