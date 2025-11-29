This Week's Recap of Let's Address This
A week's content in one email, plus our weekly dad jok
A Personal Thank you
On the topic of gratitude, Prophet Muhammad (sa) once declared, “He who does not thank the people is not thankful to God.” This Thanksgiving weekend especially, I want to thank each of you. Your support, kindness, trust, and financial investment into Let’s Address This are gifts I deeply cherish. Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for being the thoughtful and kind community you are. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you and your loved ones a happy, safe, and prosperous Thanksgiving.
Call To Action
This Small Business Saturday, I’m trying to be a good husband and plugging my wonderful wife Ayesha’s small business called Equal Entrance. Her shop sources fashion and activism wear to elevate women’s empowerment and spaces. If you are down to invest in a small business this Saturday, give Ayesha a shout!
This Week’s Articles & Updates
LISTEN: Episode 198 — Can The Working Families Party Break Up the Duopoly?
READ: Viola Fletcher, Oldest Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Dies
GUEST POST: Former Christian Evangelical on the Rise of Christian Nationalism
READ: “Christian Genocide” in Nigeria Is Right Wing Attempt To Create More War
Dad Joke of the Week
I was running late to catch my flight so I skipped the escalator and took the escanow. Made it just in time. :D #DadJokes
As we prep to wrap up 2025, I would be honored to have your support as a free or paid subscriber (if in your budget). Join us with your email below.
And I am thankful that I found you! I like shopping local businesses, and visited Ayesha's Equal Entrance shop, and ordered her scarf, Nevertheless, She Persisted, in cornflower blue. Thankful that you are both in this world, putting out good messages for justice.
Took me a second to get the dad joke today, but I groaned appropriately when it clicked! We are thankful for you and your work. Be well.