Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Jones Eberle's avatar
Martha Jones Eberle
5h

And I am thankful that I found you! I like shopping local businesses, and visited Ayesha's Equal Entrance shop, and ordered her scarf, Nevertheless, She Persisted, in cornflower blue. Thankful that you are both in this world, putting out good messages for justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
2h

Took me a second to get the dad joke today, but I groaned appropriately when it clicked! We are thankful for you and your work. Be well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture