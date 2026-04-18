Saving You Time With A Full Week's Recap in One Email
All the interviews and articles from this week and a new Dad Joke
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This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Monday — Episode 218: Corporate Media Is Dead. Here’s How We’re Rebuilding Media That Serves People — Dylan Blaha’s return to the show as a colleague
Tuesday — All You Had to Do Was Pay Us Enough to Live — The Kimberly-Clark warehouse fire isn’t just a crime story. It’s an economic injustice story. And corporate America wrote every word of it
Wednesday — Rep. Sara Jacobs Won’t Stay Silent On Sudan, Iran, or Lebanon — Today marks three years of war, mass displacement, and genocide in Sudan. Rep. Sara Jacobs confronts the crises Congress would rather ignore
Thursday — Zohran Mamdani Is Winning. And Politicians Everywhere Should Take Notes — In 100 days, New York’s mayor proved that bold, principled politics doesn’t just drive mass mobilization—it delivers results
Friday — Men, We Need to Talk About “Rape Academy” — This isn’t about women. This is about us. And it’s long past time we had this conversation
Readers in Illinois
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Dad Joke of the Week
Pull this one from the Twitter archives of April, 2017 :D #DadJokes
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