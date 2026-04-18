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This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Readers in Illinois

Earlier this month we launched “Let’s Address Illinois” led by State Director Dylan Blaha—a Veteran, scientist, and former candidate for US Congress. Let’s Address Illinois will serve as your main stop for all things human rights, politics, and social justice in Illinois. Analysis on the latest pieces of legislation that impact your rights, the elections that impact your representation, and the social justice issues that corporate media continues to ignore.

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Dad Joke of the Week

Pull this one from the Twitter archives of April, 2017 :D #DadJokes