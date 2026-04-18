Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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djw's avatar
djw
10h

Love the dad joke!

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
8h

Your jokes keep my eyes in shape - rolling and going wide.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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