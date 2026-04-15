Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Tomalk's avatar
Tomalk
4h

International law is not optional. It’s mandatory. No funding for genocide. Whether in gaza or Sudan.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Pam Rox's avatar
Pam Rox
6h

It’s a comfort to know some Congress people care for displaced maligned peoples How much of this is our fault for interrupting other governments? One thing for sure, the Iran stand off is just going to add more misery to the world

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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