Congress demands courage. In my conversation with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, we confront the devastating humanitarian crisis in Sudan—a crisis too often ignored despite mass displacement and civilian suffering. Rep. Jacobs discussed her leadership, alongside Chris Van Hollen, in introducing the Stand Up for Sudan Act, a critical effort to impose real oversight and accountability on U.S. arms sales to the United Arab Emirates.

We further examined the urgent push for a War Powers Resolution to halt Trump’s illegal war in Iran, and the moral and legal obligation to uphold international law as Israel continues its bombing campaign in Lebanon.

Watch now and be sure to subscribe to Let’s Address This on YouTube.

Only until April 23, when we officially reach 2 years of building this platform together, an annual paid subscription to support Let’s Address This is 50% off.

Support for 1 year. Subscribe 50% off.

Rep. Jacobs does what too few in Washington are willing to do: speak plainly about injustice—no matter which administration is responsible. From challenging Donald Trump to holding Joe Biden accountable, she makes clear that international law is not optional—it is the baseline.

This is a conversation about accountability, human rights, and the cost of silence.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This — a platform dedicated to human rights and the accountability that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.