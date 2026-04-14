Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Cardinal's avatar
Cardinal
8h

Bernie has been shouting this from the rooftops for decades. Idk how "in our face" obvious it needs to be for communities to vote for their best interests. I have no hope for my country, except seeing ppl like yourself in action. Thank you so much for this excellent report.

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Ana's avatar
Ana
8h

Agreed. I was doing my son’s taxes and got curious of what I was making at his age bc at his age, I felt pretty good on my life finances. Not rich but certainly able to pay my bills and some entertainment like movies and plays. Well, I googled my salary in today’s dollars and that approximately $35,000 back then is the equivalent of $144,000 in today’s dollars!! Meanwhile my son is making approximately $50gs. We’ve had wage suppression and theft for so long and older people think that younger ones should be able to make it when it’s not the same at all. It’s obscene how much the top continues to hoard. We need a definite change in the analysis and I wholeheartedly agree with your piece.

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