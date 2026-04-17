Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Christine Bilotti-Peterson's avatar
Christine Bilotti-Peterson
3h

Thank you for attempting to educate. The defensive men that reacted to your post are unacceptable. I don't know what the answer is, but as a Mother of boys I will certainly be sharing your post, teaching them kindness, respect, empathy and most importantly safety to both men and women.

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3 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
REBECCA ORNELAS's avatar
REBECCA ORNELAS
3h

Thank you for this article. I have been feeling exactly this way since the Epstein files has opened my eyes to what predators men are against all women really young and old. But mostly the young. I am a fan of romance novels. And it’s only recently that I have realized that many of these novels make it OK for men to be predators on women. It’s been romanticized. And believe me it’s kind of turned me off to this genre. Thank you again. I only hope that some men listen.

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