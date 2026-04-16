Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Naima (NM)'s avatar
Naima (NM)
1h

AND I particularly loved that Mamdani recently walked the six miles from his office to his home, talking to people along the way. A true people’s leader. There’s something about walking that connects us more to ourselves and each other.

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
1h

We have a huge “empty-house-of-rich-people” problem in a Colorado. There are some scenic counties where the absentee rate is +30%. So very selfish and misguided.

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