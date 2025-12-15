The Qasim Rashid Show - Episode 201

On Episode 201 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Congresswoman Jayapal has been a champion of progressive politics for decades. Now, she’s introduced new legislation to hold ICE accountable for their perpetual and barbaric violations of our due process rights. Rep. Jayapal and I further discuss Trump, the Epstein files, universal healthcare, defeating AIPAC, and what corporate Democrats must do better to actually win elections. Be sure to hit subscribe and share.

