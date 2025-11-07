The Islamic Socialist Caliphate of Mamdani And Other Wonderful Delusions with Qasim Rashid

Last night I spoke with

about the alleged “Shariah” takeover of New York City. It was an excellent discussion with more than 1200 live viewers that otherwise unexpectedly also covered the dire importance of good personal hygiene.

We talked about why Zohran Mamdani scares billionaires (it’s because of his effective message of affordability). Thus, we discuss the critical need to overcome culture wars and stand united—left and right—against MAGA class wars.

Overall, Wajahat and I address a number of critical topics you won’t hear addressed in corporate media. Be sure to support our advocacy as a free or paid subscriber. Remember, we have no paywall because do not believe in forcing people to pay for access to human rights content. We welcome free and paid subscribers, and only want you to become a paid subscriber if it is comfortably in your budget. ($6/mo or $50/year).