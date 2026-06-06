Saving You Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
This week, we heard from two sons of immigrants running for Congress in the Bronx, New York and Central Valley, California. We also went deep into the history and urgency shaping this moment: 105 years after Tulsa, Dr. King’s warning about white moderates, an important Georgia state race, and a full dismantling of common excuses used to deny Americans universal healthcare. Let’s Address This.
Thank you for tuning into Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid — your independent media source featuring interviews on the issues too often ignored by corporate media.
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Interviews from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Randy Villegas Running for Congress in California’s 22nd District
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Michael Blake for the Bronx in New York Congressional District 15
3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: 105 Years After the Tulsa Race Massacre
4. Wednesday — ARTICLE: Why Did Dr. King Say White Moderates Are Worse Than The KKK?
5. Thursday — ARTICLE: Georgia Can Make History on June 16
6. Friday — ARTICLE: Debunking Every Argument You Hear Against Universal Healthcare
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, this prediction market puts Democrats' odds of winning all four core Senate seats — Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine — at 50%. That's an 18-point drop from last week, and the steepest single-week decline we've seen. This is a gut-check moment. Georgia and Michigan are the pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states. The work matters more now, not less.
Dad Joke of the Week
Last week Russel Crowe and Sheryl Crow came to my house. I had to call the police to report the attempted murder. #DadJokes
(Note, this dad joke has levels to it so give yourself a minute to see if you get it:)
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
all this ... AND ... the Dad Joke .... I get it!! 😂
That Dad joke is a real thinker, loved it👍