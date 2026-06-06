This week, we heard from two sons of immigrants running for Congress in the Bronx, New York and Central Valley, California. We also went deep into the history and urgency shaping this moment: 105 years after Tulsa, Dr. King’s warning about white moderates, an important Georgia state race, and a full dismantling of common excuses used to deny Americans universal healthcare. Let’s Address This.

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Interviews from This Week

2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Michael Blake for the Bronx in New York Congressional District 15

3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: 105 Years After the Tulsa Race Massacre

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (Source: ABC News Projects)

6. Friday — ARTICLE: Debunking Every Argument You Hear Against Universal Healthcare

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, this prediction market puts Democrats' odds of winning all four core Senate seats — Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine — at 50%. That's an 18-point drop from last week, and the steepest single-week decline we've seen. This is a gut-check moment. Georgia and Michigan are the pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states. The work matters more now, not less.

This week, this prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, & Maine—at 50%. #sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

Last week Russel Crowe and Sheryl Crow came to my house. I had to call the police to report the attempted murder. #DadJokes

(Note, this dad joke has levels to it so give yourself a minute to see if you get it:)