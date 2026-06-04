Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Nadine Hughey's avatar
Nadine Hughey
2h

I don't live in Georgia anymore, but appreciate you writing this. Let's do this!

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Liz's avatar
Liz
1h

Like Mamdani I truly hope Nabilah Parkes wins. The tide is turning little by little and I think Ms. Parkes can do so much to help this along!!!!

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