Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Luis Varela's avatar
Luis Varela
2h

The hate in this country will end it. The greed, indifference, racism, intolerance has been eating it since its founding and now all the pieces are in place. Will We the People stand up to and defeat these tyrants, or will we shuffle off in chains forever to be serfs or less?

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

Quite the change in direction for the DOJ since the Biden administration.

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