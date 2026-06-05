Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
9hEdited

I think many health insurance companies think that policy holders are always trying to gain the system. That is generally not true. The insured person should never have to get permission for a treatment their doctor prescribed.

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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
9h

Excellent article, Qasim! I’m saving this one for when those arguments come up at family gatherings. 🙄

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