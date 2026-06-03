Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Aaron Michael's avatar
Aaron Michael
6h

This is, by far, my most favorite of King’s many stellar quotes.

“Beware the white moderate, ….more dedicated to order than to justice….”

Great words to live by!

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
6hEdited

Malcolm X famously likened liberals to foxes and said that they were more dangerous than the openly hostile wolves.

“A fox is always more dangerous in the forest than the wolf. You can see the wolf coming. You know what he's up to. But the fox will fool you. He comes at you with his mouth shaped in such a way that even though you see his teeth, you think he's smiling and take him for a friend.”

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