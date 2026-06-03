On April 12, 1963—Good Friday—the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama.

His “crime” was organizing peaceful, nonviolent protests, marches, and sit-ins against the brutality of legalized segregation. He was not throwing bricks. He was not inciting violence. He was doing precisely what every civics textbook tells us citizens we are supposed to do: peacefully assemble and demand that the government live up to its own stated values.

For that, Dr. King was locked in a cell.

He was finally bailed out eight days later—on April 20th—by the United Auto Workers, who posted $160,000 bail. In those eight days, confined to a Birmingham jail cell, Dr. King wrote one of the most important documents in American history.

Every person committed to justice should read it in full. But today, I want to focus on the passage that cuts most deeply—because it was not written about the Klan. It was written about the people who, while claiming to be on Dr. King’s side, were his greatest stumbling block. Let’s Address This.

In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta (Source: Associated Press).

The Warning That Was Never About the Enemy

Dr. King wrote:

I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action’; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a more convenient season. Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.

Read those words again. Slowly. Because Dr. King was not describing the enemy. He was describing the ally who refuses to act like one. He was describing the person who agrees with the goal but objects to the urgency. Who believes in justice in theory but demands cowardly patience in practice. Who is more committed to maintaining the comfort of the powerful than to delivering the rights of the powerless.

He was describing, in 1963, the exact political creature that is failing us in 2026.

The White Moderate Is Not a Relic of History, Meet Your Current Governors

The MAGA movement is the modern heir of the White Citizens’ Council and the Ku Klux Klan—open fascism, open racism, the naked exercise of power on behalf of white supremacy dressed in the language of Christian nationalism. Dr. King would have recognized it immediately. He named it in advance.

But it is the corporate wing of the Democratic Party—the moderate, the careful, the “pragmatic” center—that represents today’s white moderate. And the examples before us are not abstract. They have names and recent headlines.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill campaigned on protecting all residents of New Jersey from ICE overreach and defending due process. She promised to stand between her constituents and the federal government’s most brutal immigration enforcement machinery. Then, when the moment arrived—when ICE conducted operations at the Delaney facility that violated the civil rights of the very people she pledged to protect—she stood with ICE. Not with the people. With ICE. The promise evaporated the moment it required actual courage to keep.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill (Source: AP photo/Seth Wenig)

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger ran as a champion of working families and immigrants. She won—with the votes of exactly those people. Just months into her first term she has already set records by vetoing more than 20 bills, including landmark legislation to protect collective bargaining rights. She vetoed critical, life saving legislation to stop ICE from trampling due process in Virginia. The people who knocked on doors for her, who trusted her with their votes, and their futures, now watch her govern for someone else entirely.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (Source: ABC News Projects)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer built her brand on standing with working people over corporations. Today she stands with billionaires like Sam Altman to build massive data centers that devastate working and low-income communities—prioritizing corporate interests over the neighborhoods and families whose votes put her in office. Imagine building water poisoning data centers in a state like Michigan, still reeling from the Flint water crisis?

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Colorado Governor Jared Polis pardoned election fraud felon Tina Peters—a woman who knowingly attempted to overturn the 2020 election results. The governor of a Democratic state used his power to provide relief to someone who tried to nullify the votes of his own constituents and undermine our entire republic. Indefensible does not begin to cover it.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (Source: hrc.org)

And let me add what connects all four of these Democrats beyond their domestic betrayals: every single one of them has remained cowardly silent on the genocide in Gaza. Every one.

The same pattern of convenient moral blindness that Dr. King identified in the white moderates of 1963—agreement with the goal in theory, silence when it costs something in practice—is on full display as tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians are killed with American weapons while these governors say nothing.

Now here is what makes this even more infuriating: New Jersey, Virginia, and Colorado each have Democratic trifectas. Michigan has had full Democratic control for two of the last four years. Voters gave these governors power. They gave them a mandate. They gave them the legislative majorities to actually do something. And still—with all of that—centrist corporate Democrats continued to fail to meet the moment, choosing comfort over courage at every turn. How can you convince voters to come out in large numbers to ensure Democratic majorities, when the corporate Democrats in power take those majorities and spit in the faces of voters?

Dr. King did not lie. The white moderate is the greatest stumbling block to progress. Not because they are outwardly evil like the KKK, but because they are cowardly comfortable—and comfort, when wielded in the face of injustice, functions as a weapon of oppression just as surely as a billy club. Again, “Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

This Is Not a Purity Test, It Is an Integrity Test

I want to preempt the inevitable deflection—because the establishment always responds to accountability with the same tired dismissal: “You’re applying a purity test. Nobody is perfect. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

That framing is designed to immunize bad records from scrutiny and excuse centrists from their failures. I am not asking for perfection. I am asking for integrity.

Integrity means not setting a record of vetoing legislation that was passed by a democratic mandate of the people you were elected to serve. Integrity means not standing with ICE as it tramples the Constitution in your state and tortures your citizens. Integrity means not pardoning election fraud felons. Integrity means not remaining silent on genocide while claiming to be a champion of human rights. Integrity means not selling out working class people to billionaires and poisonous data centers.

These are not purity tests. These are the basic threshold questions of whether a candidate’s words match their actions—whether the promises made on the campaign trail bear any relationship to the governance delivered from the office.

And Dr. King’s framework gives us the precise language for what these Democrats are choosing instead: a negative peace—the absence of tension, the maintenance of order, the careful avoidance of anything that might cost them a donor relationship or a favorable headline—over a positive peace, which is the presence of actual justice for actual people.

Dr. King told us in 1963 that the white moderate’s devotion to negative peace was more dangerous than the Klan’s open hostility. The Klan, at least, was open about what it was. The white moderate hides behind the language of caution, pragmatism, and inevitability—and uses that language to ensure that justice is always deferred to a more convenient season.

There is no more convenient season coming. There never is. Justice deferred is justice denied. And we cannot afford to keep learning that lesson the hard way.

The Path Forward: 40+ Primaries. 2028 Is Looming & The Time Is Now

While we must continue to pressure these cowardly white moderates to finally grow a spine and do what is right, we must also look towards the future. Right now, we still have more than 40 primary elections yet to conclude before the midterms, including several runoff elections. We will have more than 50 such elections in 2028 before the presidential election. This is not a moment for despair. It is a moment for organized, strategic, relentless action.

Every one of these primaries is an opportunity. An opportunity to ask the question Dr. King implicitly demanded we ask of every person seeking our votes: are you devoted to order, or to justice? Are you committed to the negative peace of managed decline, or to the positive peace of actual transformation? Will you stand with the people when it costs something—or will you fold the moment the donor calls?

These are not unfair questions. They are the only questions that matter right now.

The corporate wing of the Democratic Party has had decades to prove that its version of pragmatism leads somewhere worth going. The evidence is in. It does not. Instead, it leads to betrayed promises, vetoed legislation, pardoned election fraudsters, complicit silence on genocide—and a return of Trump style fascism. All the while, the people who worked, donated, and voted for these politicians are left to absorb the consequences alone. We must demand better.

Conclusion

Dr. King added in his letter,

I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.

How sad that 63 years later we are still left hoping the white moderate would understand? Yet it seems they refuse. In 2026, we do not need more politicians who agree with the goal but object to the urgency. We do not need more politicians who will fight for justice at a time of their choosing, on a timetable that never serves the marginalized and never quite arrives. We do not need more of the white moderates that Dr. King warned us about. We do not need fecklessness. We need fighters.

We need Black, brown, and white, young and old, men and women, wealthy and working class—all aligned and fighting with the fierce urgency of now. We need people-funded, morally consistent, constitutionally grounded candidates who understand that the tension created by demanding justice is not the problem—it is the medicine. That exposing injustice, as Dr. King wrote, “like a boil opened to the natural medicines of air and light, is the only path to actually healing it.”

Some 63 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his letter from a Birmingham jail cell and told us exactly what would block our path to freedom. He did not mince words. He did not hedge. He named it with the same precision and moral clarity that got him arrested.

We owe it to his memory—and to the people depending on us right now—to listen.

Stop electing feckless politicians who enjoy their complicity in fascism. Start electing courageous, people-funded public servants who are willing to do what the moment demands. The season has never been more convenient than right now. And the boil has never been more visible.

Open it.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the courage that this moment demands. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.