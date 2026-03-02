Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid Podcast
Episode 212: Nobel Peace Laureate Warns We Are On Brink of Nuclear War
0:00
-48:26

Episode 212: Nobel Peace Laureate Warns We Are On Brink of Nuclear War

In my interview with Dr. Ira Helfand, we discuss the humanitarian consequences the public cannot afford to ignore
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Mar 02, 2026

On Episode 212 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

In an ever more relevant, urgent, and alarming conversation, I sit down with 1985 Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Ira Helfand on why we are closer today to global nuclear war than at at any other point in history since World War II.

Dr. Helfand paints the frighteningly vivid picture of what today’s atomic weapons will do, including the harsh reality of how many people will die in the immediate impact and aftermath of such a war. It is in the billions.

And finally, as a physician, Dr. Helfand explains what the medical community understands about the catastrophic impact of nuclear conflict—we simply have no way of providing medical aid once the bombs drop. Therefore, we must act now to prevent nuclear war at all costs. And Dr. Helfand explains how.

The Qasim Rashid podcast has surpassed 225,000 downloads! Thank you for your support. Subscribe below and help us to continue to grow.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture