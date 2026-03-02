Episode 212: Nobel Peace Laureate Warns We Are On Brink of Nuclear War

On Episode 212 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

In an ever more relevant, urgent, and alarming conversation, I sit down with 1985 Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Ira Helfand on why we are closer today to global nuclear war than at at any other point in history since World War II.

Dr. Helfand paints the frighteningly vivid picture of what today’s atomic weapons will do, including the harsh reality of how many people will die in the immediate impact and aftermath of such a war. It is in the billions.



And finally, as a physician, Dr. Helfand explains what the medical community understands about the catastrophic impact of nuclear conflict—we simply have no way of providing medical aid once the bombs drop. Therefore, we must act now to prevent nuclear war at all costs. And Dr. Helfand explains how.