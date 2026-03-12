Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

How Dirty Money is Buying Democrats and State Elections

A recording from Qasim Rashid, Esq. and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq. and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Mar 12, 2026

In today’s dialogue Wajahat and I discuss the corrupting influence of AIPAC, the Crypto industry, and the Gambling industry — and how we fight back.

We also ask whether corporate Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are complicit in the rise of MAGA fascism—especially as they stay silent while MAGA Republicans call to ‘remove all Muslims’ from America.

An excellent discussion as always. Be sure to tune in!

Finally, a special thank you Danielle Moodie, Dana DuBois, PegsRiledUp, TrainDems, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app. And be sure to subscribe to help us continue to build Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid.

Get more from Qasim Rashid, Esq. in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture