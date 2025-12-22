Episode 202: Patriotic Millionaires & Corrupt SCOTUS

On Episode 202 of The Qasim Rashid Show:

Erica Payne is the Founder and President of Patriotic Millionaires, an organization of wealthy individuals committed to increasing taxes on themselves through policy and legislation. Erica describes in powerful detail how the current tax system exploits working people, protects the super wealthy, and destroys our democracy—and what we must do to fix it.

Lisa Graves is the author of Without Precedent, a daunting book that delves into the history of corruption that has inundated Chief Justice John Roberts, and how he’s used powerful friends along the way to avoid accountability. Worse, how Justice Roberts has near single-handedly destroyed American democracy, from Bush v. Gore to Trump and near unlimited immunity.

