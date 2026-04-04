A Weekly Recap of Let's Address This
This week's content in one place, plus a Dad Joke
This week on Let’s Address This, we break down what comes next—from the energy of the No Kings protests and how to turn that momentum into real political power, to a defining Democratic primary in Florida and the future of grassroots candidates. We also examine the near-complete billionaire takeover of our media, what it means for our democracy, and how we fight back with our time and resources.
This month, we mark two years of Let’s Address This by doing something we’ve never done before, and I follow up on Trump v. Barbara after more than 340,000 Americans spoke out to defend birthright citizenship. And finally, I draw a clear line on what this platform stands for—and why human rights is not conditional. Let’s Address This.
I am doing everything in my power to keep the public informed on the human rights injustices we face, and how to counter them. Join us a free or paid subscriber.
An Important Call to Action
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This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Sunday — What America Saw at NO KINGS Part 3 — Here’s how we turn the No Kings Movement Into Real Power
Monday — Episode 216: A Defining Democratic Primary in Florida — An interview with Oliver Larkin, running for Congress in South Florida’s 23rd Congressional District
Tuesday — The Billionaire Media Takeover Is Nearly Complete — Here’s how to fight with your time and resources
Wednesday — Doing Something We’ve Never Done Before — Celebrating 2 years of Let’s Address This this April with a 50% annual offer
Thursday — 340,000 Americans Said No to Trump’s Attacks On Our Constitution — A follow-up on Trump v. Barbara and what comes next
Friday — Why I BANNED A Subscriber from Let’s Address This — My commitment to human rights doesn’t come with an asterisk, and I ask you to embrace the same principle
Dad Joke of the Week
On April 1 our 10-year-old daughter gave me a container and announced, “Abbu, good news! I made you a brownie!”
Me: Aww that’s so sweet of you!
I opened the container… #DadJokes
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
Your daughter, your children, will grow to be the very special person that you are. So special.
Why can't an experienced, bright group of people--some of them being the dedicated military officers Hegseth is firing--and make a presentation (broadcast to the public) to Congress on the realities of what the Administration is doing to this country and where it is leading us. Facts, figures, intense information. Confront them with these facts in front of Americans and the whole World. I cannot accept these dignified, patriotic and hugely experienced Generals being kicked to the curb by posture Pete Hegseth. Nor should they accept it DAMNIT!!!!
Qasim, WHAT is holding everyone back? This is way beyond preposterous.
Cute gift from you daughter. Our granddaughter sends things like this to us. She is a sophomore at Minneapolis College of Art and design.
Salaam alaykum.
Arthur Pitz, Ph.D. (History)