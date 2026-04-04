Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
1d

Your daughter, your children, will grow to be the very special person that you are. So special.

Why can't an experienced, bright group of people--some of them being the dedicated military officers Hegseth is firing--and make a presentation (broadcast to the public) to Congress on the realities of what the Administration is doing to this country and where it is leading us. Facts, figures, intense information. Confront them with these facts in front of Americans and the whole World. I cannot accept these dignified, patriotic and hugely experienced Generals being kicked to the curb by posture Pete Hegseth. Nor should they accept it DAMNIT!!!!

Qasim, WHAT is holding everyone back? This is way beyond preposterous.

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Arthur Pitz's avatar
Arthur Pitz
1d

Cute gift from you daughter. Our granddaughter sends things like this to us. She is a sophomore at Minneapolis College of Art and design.

Salaam alaykum.

Arthur Pitz, Ph.D. (History)

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