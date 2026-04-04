This week on Let’s Address This, we break down what comes next—from the energy of the No Kings protests and how to turn that momentum into real political power, to a defining Democratic primary in Florida and the future of grassroots candidates. We also examine the near-complete billionaire takeover of our media, what it means for our democracy, and how we fight back with our time and resources.

This month, we mark two years of Let’s Address This by doing something we’ve never done before, and I follow up on Trump v. Barbara after more than 340,000 Americans spoke out to defend birthright citizenship. And finally, I draw a clear line on what this platform stands for—and why human rights is not conditional. Let’s Address This.

An Important Call to Action

If we’re serious about challenging billionaire-controlled media, we need better tools. Ground News is one of them. It doesn’t tell you what to think. It shows you who owns the news, what bias exists, and what stories are being ignored so you can decide for yourself. That kind of transparency is rare—and right now, it matters more than ever.

Ground News is subscriber-supported. That means it answers to readers—not to Larry Ellison, not to Nexstar, not to Brendan Carr. Subscribe through my link, get 40% off the Vantage Plan—the same plan I personally use to research, fact-check, and write the pieces I publish—and arm yourself against the most dangerous media environment this country has seen in generations.

Subscribe to Ground News

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Dad Joke of the Week

On April 1 our 10-year-old daughter gave me a container and announced, “Abbu, good news! I made you a brownie!”

Me: Aww that’s so sweet of you!

I opened the container… #DadJokes