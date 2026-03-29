Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurtis Zenner's avatar
Kurtis Zenner
7h

We also need a people’s democratic socialist party to counter the current political system - many of the politicians are just 2 sides of the same coin!

Reply
Share
6 replies
hw's avatar
hw
6h

Engage in conomic boycotts of MAGA-enabling corporations (Target, Wamart, Wendy's, Home Depot, Whole Foods, etc), limit purchases of Apple products to the bare minimum, switch browsers from Google, mass deletion of SM accounts, mass unsubscribes from Amazon Prime and ChatGPT, cancel streaming services, cancel cable.

Support independent journalists, independent media, Run For Something progressive candidates (their latest win was the special election in the district including Mar-a-Lago), Leaders We Deserve progressive candidates.

Don't vote for any candidate who accepts AIPAC (or AIPAC cutout) funding....even aside from Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, we know the type of status quo politician this PAC supports.

Speak out constantly...against fascism and corporate centrists alike...courage us contagious.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture