This is not an April Fools prank!

To cut to the chase, there’s a very specific reason we’re doing something we’ve never done before—asking you to subscribe to Let’s Address This at 50% off. And I’m hopeful to inspire at least 3.5% of you to further invest in this movement.

Let me explain.

Thursday, April 23 marks two years of Let's Address This. For those readers who have been with us since the very beginning, you may remember that I didn’t start this platform to build another media brand. I started it because too many institutions that were supposed to inform the public were collapsing in real time or staying silent as extremism grew louder.

As a human rights lawyer, I’m trained to recognize when systems fail slowly—and then all at once. I’ve seen how institutions meant to protect people can instead remain silent, become complicit, or prioritize access over accountability.

That is exactly what we are witnessing right now and I refused to sit idle. And I know you’re here because you feel that same urgency.

What We’ve Built

In less than two years, together we’ve built something powerful:

We are currently #64 in the entire Substack Politics universe

More than 177,000 subscribers from 165 countries and all 50 states

More than 775 original articles, interviews, and podcasts

More than 43 million readers reached

That hasn’t happened because of billionaire donors or corporate backing.

It happened because thoughtful people like you are actively searching for accuracy. For clarity. For justice. For accountability. For voices willing to say what is happening, why it is happening, who is responsible, and how we fix it. And on our best days, Let’s Address This is the #1 page in the entire Substack Politics Universe.

What Comes Next

And now, we’re entering the next phase. Because the biggest lesson from the past two years is this: national coverage alone is not enough.

The most underreported damage to democracy is increasingly happening at the state and local level. So in the coming months, Let’s Address This will expand to bring deeper, sharper coverage to where power is actually being exercised:

State legislatures

Judicial races

Local elections

Policies that shape everyday lives but rarely make national headlines

The first two states will be Illinois and Texas. More details are coming very soon. But building this next phase requires one thing above all else: YOU.

The Offer

If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, this is the moment. To mark our 2-year anniversary, we’re doing something we’ve never done before: For the month of April up until our 2-year anniversary, we’re offering 50% off an annual subscription.

Yes, you read that right. And no, it's not a cruel April Fools trap. The same work, the same access, the same mission—at half the price for the next year. $25 for 12 months instead of $50.

Become a paid subscriber 50% off!

No fine print. Just an opportunity to invest in independent, people-funded advocacy and reporting at a moment when it matters most. The very first article I wrote for Let’s Address This garnered a humble 212 reads. Today, on average between 50,000 and 100,000 people read our daily articles. You made that possible. Today, if only 3.5% of our daily readers join as paid subscribers, we could launch our next phase immediately.

I invite you to be in that 3.5%.

Many of our thoughtful readers have already invested in Let’s Address This as paid subscribers. Let me be clear: You are the pillar upon which this community is built. Your generosity as among our earliest paid subscribers is seismic, and your impact cannot be overstated enough. Truly. Thank you, because your support makes this possible. My humble ask of you is to continue your generous support, and share this community and this offer with someone you trust and help us continue to grow.

Become a paid subscriber 50% off!

Conclusion

I closed my very first piece for Let’s Address This by writing, “Every dollar we spend is a reflection of the kind of future we want to create. I hope I’ve motivated you to invest your dollar to advance human rights.”

As corporate media continues to capitulate to state media, as billionaires line up behind a fascist for personal benefit at our expense, and as too many politicians remain cowardly silent on human rights atrocities—my mission remains clear: Advance absolute justice and human rights in all I do.

Your support of Let’s Address This is an investment in a future that demands justice and universal human rights. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.

Thank you for your trust. Let’s keep building. ❤️

Become a paid subscriber 50% off!

Sincerely,



Qasim Rashid, Esq.

Founder, Let’s Address This