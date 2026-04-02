Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne Steacie's avatar
Joanne Steacie
3d

Trump is the one who doesn't belong here!

Reply
Share
3 replies
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
3d

Thanks for this update Qasim. America btw isn't the only country to have birthright citizenship. I was born on a British Army Battalion base in Austria. I could was told I could legally obtain dual citizenship with England and Austria. Years later I married a Canadian and moved with him to Canada and was told that through marriage I could obtain Canadian citizenship. I chose to remain British in both instances. Yet the choice was there. America seems to believe that they are the only ones who allow this! This is not just an American situation and people should understand that probably most countries in the world adhere to birthright citizenship as well as citizenship through marriage! The only difference in American terms is that they only want WHITE people to qualify. My dad was white British and my mum was East Indian. So tell those MAGA idiots to stick that in their pipe and smoke!

Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture