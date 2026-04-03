Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Qasim Rashid, Esq.'s avatar
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
2d

Humbled by these powerful and supportive comments. Forgive me if I cannot reply to them all. Want to reemphasize that recognizing every person's humanity is the absolute minimum we must all expect out of each other. Let us continue to recognize the beauty in each other's diversity. ❤️✊🏽

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Jasmine Jones's avatar
Jasmine Jones
2d

THIS IS WHY I will never unsubscribe. You are consistent, intentional, nuanced, and universal in your defense of what is right, and I have the utmost respect for you. Thank you for helping making the world a better place, Qasim 🙏🏾💜.

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