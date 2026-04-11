Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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SeekingReason's avatar
SeekingReason
4h

Love the dad joke!😂

And good news to hear about your expansion into states that need an extra push togo Blue!

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4h

As I have said since before the war began: The goal of the United States and Israel has ever always only been to create a failed state. Their goal is destruction, the goal of an arsonist or a vandal. Simple.sadism and spite. Anything else was just P.R.. Iraq, Libya and Syria are the template

The DNC and congressional democrats are entirely on board with this. Hence the endless kvetching over policy and procedures, insinuating that they could a better job fighting the War On Iran if only they were in charge, at least they wouldn't misgender the children that they murder.

The democrats' cynical strategy after the congressional landslide in 2006 is the model here. They ran on ending the war, until they got in office and did nothing to do so.

Then Obama was elected and the antiwar movement up and disappeared, once the wars became St.Barack's wars.

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