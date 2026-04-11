This week is a milestone one on Let’s Address This, as we launched our first State publication! You’ve helped build our platform on the national level, and now we are expanding our reach on the state and local level. You made this possible! So today, if you’re in Illinois, I invite you to subscribe to Let’s Address Illinois, led by our Illinois State Director, Dylan Blaha. Dylan is a Veteran, a scientist, and a former candidate for United States Congress. I’m thrilled to welcome him aboard.

Join Let's Address Illinois

(Our next State launches later this month. It starts with T, and ends with exas!)

Diving into our national platform, this week Trump publicly posted that “a whole civilization will die” — threatening to annihilate 90 million Iranian lives. Congress said nothing. We break down what the resulting ceasefire actually cost compared to the Iran Deal Trump destroyed.

We meet Mai Vang, challenging a 50-year congressional dynasty in California to fight for working people. We expose the Hasan Piker witch hunt and what it reveals about corporate Democrats’ conflicting morals. We arm you with the truth about the national coordinated anti-Shariah campaign. And I share what happened when I addressed my own city council, calling for them to protect our neighbors from ICE. Let’s Address This.

On one side, the most powerful military in human history threatening to annihilate a civilization. On the other, unarmed people forming human chains in the streets. It is abundantly clear to any unbiased observer who is engaging in terrorism and who is peacefully upholding humanity.

For The First Time, Annual Subscription to Let’s Address This is 50% Off

In honor of two years of Let’s Address This, you can now become a paid subscriber to our human rights platform dedicated to social justice and the facts that corporate media ignores at 50% off. Until April 23, an annual subscription is only $25. Join us.

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This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Dad Joke of the Week

Ted Cruz was among the members of Congress who got to ask the Artemis crew a question mid space flight—marking the first time in history someone in space spoke directly to someone in Cancun. :D #DadJokes