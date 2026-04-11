A Milestone Recap of Let's Address This
All the interviews and articles from this week and a new Dad Joke
This week is a milestone one on Let’s Address This, as we launched our first State publication! You’ve helped build our platform on the national level, and now we are expanding our reach on the state and local level. You made this possible! So today, if you’re in Illinois, I invite you to subscribe to Let’s Address Illinois, led by our Illinois State Director, Dylan Blaha. Dylan is a Veteran, a scientist, and a former candidate for United States Congress. I’m thrilled to welcome him aboard.
(Our next State launches later this month. It starts with T, and ends with exas!)
Diving into our national platform, this week Trump publicly posted that “a whole civilization will die” — threatening to annihilate 90 million Iranian lives. Congress said nothing. We break down what the resulting ceasefire actually cost compared to the Iran Deal Trump destroyed.
We meet Mai Vang, challenging a 50-year congressional dynasty in California to fight for working people. We expose the Hasan Piker witch hunt and what it reveals about corporate Democrats’ conflicting morals. We arm you with the truth about the national coordinated anti-Shariah campaign. And I share what happened when I addressed my own city council, calling for them to protect our neighbors from ICE. Let’s Address This.
I am doing everything in my power to keep the public informed on the human rights injustices we face, and how to counter them. Join us a free or paid subscriber.
For The First Time, Annual Subscription to Let’s Address This is 50% Off
In honor of two years of Let’s Address This, you can now become a paid subscriber to our human rights platform dedicated to social justice and the facts that corporate media ignores at 50% off. Until April 23, an annual subscription is only $25. Join us.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Monday — Episode 217: Her Parents Survived Genocide—She’s Challenging a 50-Year Dynasty — Running for Congress in California’s 7th District, Mai Vang is fighting for working people
Tuesday — The Hasan Piker Witch Hunt Exposes Everything Wrong With Corporate Democrats — They’ll platform racists, Islamophobes, and war criminals but draw the line at a Muslim who opposes genocide
Wednesday — Trump Threatened to Annihilate a Civilization — Congress Did Nothing. That Is the Story. And It Cannot Be Allowed To Happen Again
Thursday — The Anti-Shariah Panic Is a Political Weapon —
Here’s the truth it’s designed to hide, and the knowledge you need to arm yourself against this dangerous propaganda campaign
Friday — I Demanded My City Council Protect Our Neighbors from ICE — When the federal government fails, our local leaders must step up, and so must we
Dad Joke of the Week
Ted Cruz was among the members of Congress who got to ask the Artemis crew a question mid space flight—marking the first time in history someone in space spoke directly to someone in Cancun. :D #DadJokes
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
Love the dad joke!😂
And good news to hear about your expansion into states that need an extra push togo Blue!
As I have said since before the war began: The goal of the United States and Israel has ever always only been to create a failed state. Their goal is destruction, the goal of an arsonist or a vandal. Simple.sadism and spite. Anything else was just P.R.. Iraq, Libya and Syria are the template
The DNC and congressional democrats are entirely on board with this. Hence the endless kvetching over policy and procedures, insinuating that they could a better job fighting the War On Iran if only they were in charge, at least they wouldn't misgender the children that they murder.
The democrats' cynical strategy after the congressional landslide in 2006 is the model here. They ran on ending the war, until they got in office and did nothing to do so.
Then Obama was elected and the antiwar movement up and disappeared, once the wars became St.Barack's wars.