Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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anita alfonso's avatar
anita alfonso
11h

So proud of you to see the activism!!! The very first deportation without due process I was yelling at my tv!! It is my biggest wish to end these awful human prison camps! Good on you sir!! 👏👏👏

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Sera's avatar
Sera
12h

This is first rate activism. Knowledgeable and effective. Keep us posted on your progress.

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