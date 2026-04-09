Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Tracy Hume's avatar
Tracy Hume
8h

Thank you for reporting on this. The ignorance and hatefulness of these elected representatives is astonishing. And for the general citizenry not to understand that attacks on one group's religious freedom is an attack on everyone's religious freedoms -- it's simply prejudice pretending to be patriotism.

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Debbie Lewis's avatar
Debbie Lewis
8h

Thank you for writing this!

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