Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Leisa Peterson's avatar
Leisa Peterson
4hEdited

Congress did nothing. That about says it all.

But here is what I keep coming back to: Trump's "victory" cost $45 billion, 15 American soldiers, and nearly 2,000 Iranian civilians. And now Iran collects $100 million a day in shipping fees. That is not a win. Bombing Iran should never have happened.

And call me crazy, but when Israel gets to keep bombing Lebanon while we are told this ceasefire represents peace, none of this passes the smell test. The rules apply or they do not. You cannot claim to stand for civilization while selectively deciding which civilizations deserve protection. These people do not care about anything but money and power.

The bombing of the Rafi Nai synagogue on Passover should have been front page news. That silence tells you everything about who this system is actually protecting. They do not care about religion. They never did.

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2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Kim B's avatar
Kim B
5h

The same people who were outraged when Obama wore a tan suit are defending trump’s heinous threats as normal.

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