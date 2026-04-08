Yesterday, the President of the United States threatened to destroy an entire civilization.

Not metaphorically. Not rhetorically. In plain language, posted publicly on social media, for the world to read. Then—at the last second—he agreed to a ceasefire brokered through Pakistan, declared victory, and expected applause.

Congress said nothing.

And 90 million Iranian civilians woke up this morning still breathing—not because US Congress stopped Trump, not because international law functioned as designed, but because a mercurial authoritarian with nuclear capability changed his mind overnight.

That is not governance. That is not foreign policy. That is a hostage situation with an entire civilization held as the hostage. Let’s Address This.

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Iranians gather in Tehran on Wednesday following the ceasefire announcement (AFP/Getty Images).

The Words. Read Them Carefully.

On April 7, 2026, President Trump posted the following on social media:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

I want you to read that again. Slowly.

“A whole civilization will die tonight.”

As a human rights lawyer, I want to be precise about what those words mean legally, morally, and historically. This is why we have a consensus on the meaning of genocide.

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This Is the Legal Definition of a Genocide Threat

The 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide—to which the United States is a signatory—defines genocide as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. The key legal threshold is intent—and intent can be established through public statements.

Trump did not hint. He did not imply. He publicly declared, in writing, that “a whole civilization will die.” He described the annihilation of 90 million people as something that “probably will” happen. He framed it not as a military operation but as the elimination of a civilization.

Under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Article 6 defines genocide to include “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” Under Article 25, individual criminal responsibility attaches to those who “directly and publicly incite” genocide.

The President of the United States publicly and directly incited the destruction of an entire civilization. On social media. With a timestamp.

The UN Charter, Article 2(4) prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of any state. Trump’s post was not ambiguous diplomatic posturing. It was a direct, public threat of civilizational annihilation—a statement that, were it made by any other world leader, would trigger immediate UN Security Council emergency sessions and universal condemnation.

Instead, Congress went home.

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While Trump Threatened Genocide, Iranian Youth Formed Human Chains

As Trump and the MAGA GOP invoked “Christian values” to justify threatening the destruction of 90 million civilian lives, something remarkable was happening on the streets of Iran.

Iranian youth—young people with no army, no nuclear arsenal, no geopolitical leverage—formed human chains to peacefully stand in solidarity with their nation against illegal and violent attacks. No weapons. No threats. No declarations that a civilization must die. Just human beings, linked arm in arm, refusing to be dehumanized.

Let the contrast speak for itself: on one side, the most powerful military in human history threatening to annihilate a civilization. On the other, unarmed young people forming human chains in the streets. It is abundantly clear to any unbiased observer who is engaging in terrorism and who is peacefully upholding humanity.

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The Bombing of the Rafi Nai Synagogue

I also cannot allow this moment to pass without addressing an atrocity that Western corporate media has almost entirely ignored: the Israeli military bombed and destroyed the Rafi Nai synagogue in Iran.

On Passover.

I condemn this without equivocation because human rights demand consistency. Jews live in Iran. The Iranian government — for all its profound and documented flaws — legally recognizes its Jewish community. The Rafi Nai synagogue was a house of worship, a cultural institution, a living piece of Jewish history in the Persian world.

Its destruction by military strike, on one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, is an atrocity. I do not say that as a political statement. I say it as a human rights lawyer who believes that the protection of religious minorities and sacred spaces is non-negotiable — regardless of which government orders the strike and which government the target is located in.

The near-total silence from Western media on this destruction is telling. I cannot imagine why a Western media apparatus so quick to condemn the destruction of religious and cultural sites elsewhere would go quiet here. I will let you draw your own conclusions.

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The “Ceasefire” — And What It Actually Costs

Hours after threatening civilizational annihilation, Trump posted again:

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.

Pakistan brokered the pause. Trump declared victory. And his cult like following pushed the “Trump the dealmaker” narratives.

But let’s look at what this “deal” actually produced. According to reporting from the New York Times and other sources, under this ceasefire arrangement, each ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz will pay $2 million. Before Trump launched this illegal war, that number was $0. Approximately 100 to 130 ships pass through the Strait daily. That fee is split 50/50 with Oman.

Do the math: Trump just handed Iran a windfall of $100 million to $130 million per day. But that’s not all. As I detail below, this deal is catastrophic when compared to the Iran Nuclear Deal brokered by President Obama. Meanwhile, MAGA is calling this 5D chess. I call it what it is: a catastrophic, self-inflicted geopolitical own-goal dressed up as diplomacy. And that is before we account for what this “victory” actually cost:

Obama’s Iran Deal vs. Trump’s Iran Ceasefire

Let me lay out as clearly as possible the contrast between the 15-year-long Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated by President Obama, and this temporary 14-day-ceasefire negotiated by Donald Trump.

The Iran Deal negotiated by President Obama:

Strait of Hormuz: open, free of charge

Iran limits uranium enrichment

Iran commits to no nuclear weapons development

Iran agrees to international inspections

Inspectors confirm Iran’s full compliance

Americans killed: 0

Iranians killed: 0

Bombs dropped: 0

Taxpayer dollars spent on war: $0

Trump’s Iran Ceasefire:

Strait of Hormuz: closed unless ships pay $2 million per passage

No guarantee on uranium enrichment limits

No guarantee on nuclear weapons development

No guarantee of international inspections

15 American soldiers killed, approximately 700 injured — and those are the numbers we know of

1,900 Iranian civilians killed, 26,000 injured

$45 billion in taxpayer money spent on war

18 countries bombed or drawn into conflict

Trump withdrew from Obama’s Iran Deal in 2018, calling it “the worst deal in history.” He then spent years of maximum pressure, threats, and military escalation—culminating in a public threat to annihilate a civilization—to arrive at a ceasefire that is objectively, measurably, catastrophically worse than what he abandoned.

This is not the art of the deal. This is the devastation of diplomacy.

Make No Mistake: This Will Happen Again

I want to be direct with you: do not mistake this ceasefire for resolution.

Trump has now established a pattern. He pushes the Overton window toward normalizing threats of mass civilian annihilation. He creates a crisis. He accepts a face-saving off-ramp. He declares victory. And two weeks later—as his own post suggests, given the explicitly temporary “two week” suspension—he will be back at the precipice of civilizational annihilation.

Each cycle normalizes the unthinkable a little more. Each cycle moves the baseline of acceptable presidential conduct further into authoritarian, genocidal territory. Each cycle gives Congress another opportunity to act—and another opportunity to fail. And Congress continues to fail at every single turn.

We cannot afford the consequences of continued apathy.

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The Only Acceptable Conclusion: Impeach. Remove. Prosecute.

As a human rights lawyer, I do not use the word genocide lightly. It is a precise legal term with specific evidentiary requirements. And I am telling you clearly: what Trump posted on April 7, 2026—a public declaration that “a whole civilization will die tonight” —meets the threshold for a public incitement to genocide under international law.

A president who publicly threatens to annihilate 90 million civilians is not fit to hold office for another hour, let alone another day. Congress has the constitutional authority—and obligation—to act. The impeachment mechanism exists precisely for this moment. Not for policy disagreements. Not for partisan point-scoring. But for the precise circumstance in which a president poses an existential threat to human life and the constitutional order.

And the task is not as insurmountable as some might believe. Impeachment requires a simple majority in the House. Right now Republicans control the House 217-215. If only two Republicans flip and vote with Democrats to impeach Trump, then the process moves forward to the Senate. The Senate requires 67 votes to convict. Right now Republicans hold 53 seats, Democrats hold 45 seats, and 2 Independents caucus with Democrats. If 20 Republicans recognize that this is far above politics, and that the fate of humanity cannot be left in the hands of Donald Trump, we can end this madness.

On one hand finding 22 Republicans between the House and the Senate seems impossible. On the other hand, recognizing that 22 people can prevent us from hurtling towards global nuclear war that will devastate 8 billion people seems like we should be able to meet the moment.

That moment is now.

Congress must Impeach him. Prosecute him. Convict him. Remove him. Charge him. Arrest him. Sentence him. End this dictatorship once and for all.

We have a small and closing window to demand that Republican members of Congress fulfill their oaths of office and vote to remove this man from power. Contact your representatives. Show up. Make noise. Do not let this moment pass in silence.

Why Independent Media Matters Right Now

Corporate media will move on from yesterday’s events by week’s end, just as they’ve moved on from the Epstein files. Just as they’ve moved on from Trump’s rape of E. Jean Carroll. Just as they’ve moved on from his 34 felony convictions. Just as they’ve moved on from the January 6 insurrection. And the list goes on. They will frame Trump’s last-second ceasefire as a diplomatic win. They will not linger on the words “a whole civilization will die.” They will not invoke the Genocide Convention. They will not do the math on what $2 million per ship per day means for Iran’s economy or American credibility. They will not show you the human chains forming in the streets of Tehran.

That is why independent media exists. That is why Let’s Address This exists. To continue to ensure our readers stay informed on the facts, have the receipts, and have clarity on the next steps necessary to demand accountability.

If this work matters to you—if you believe that accurate, legally grounded, morally consistent human rights analysis is essential right now—then I ask you to support it. Share this article. Subscribe. Tell someone who needs to read it.

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The people in power are counting on our silence. Let’s be sure to disappoint them.

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Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This — a platform dedicated to human rights, social justice, and the accountability that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe for more.