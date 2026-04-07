Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Nappie Dee's avatar
Nappie Dee
13h

I am imagining the hate you will receive for, once again, stating actual facts.

People become extremely uncomfortable (meaning - actively hostile and belligerent), when confronted with simple, unadorned, facts stated without bias.

Especially when those facts challenge their beloved and dearly held beliefs.

It’s predictable and exhausting.

Thank you for being out here speaking truth to power.

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SeekingReason's avatar
SeekingReason
13h

Qasim, Education is effective. And you are an educator. I will send a longer response to this, but just realized, I must leave for work. I don’t think Newsom will be the strongest candidate. We must be diligent in looking at candidates in order not to be in danger of repeating this horror.

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