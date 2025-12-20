Call To Action

This week, I wrote about sustainable justice and how I maintain balance, clarity, and endurance in a world that feels designed to overwhelm us. Because none of this work matters if we burn ourselves out. The systems we’re fighting thrive on exhaustion and despair. Staying well is not indulgence—it’s resistance.

For as much as I’m online, I’m equally intentional about not being online. To support this, I use tools that actively discourage overuse—one example is Noble Mobile. It’s $50 a month for unlimited service, no hidden fees. More importantly, it pays you to use your phone less. For every gigabyte you use under 20GB, you get a dollar back—up to $20 a month, or $240 a year.

I use it, and I see the difference. Technology should serve your life, not consume it. Tools that nudge us back toward presence matter more than we realize. Noble Mobile is a worthwhile tool to save a little bit of money, a lot of time, and a sustainable strategy to help detoxify your screen time.

