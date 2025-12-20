Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
All of this week's human rights content in one place.
Call To Action
This week, I wrote about sustainable justice and how I maintain balance, clarity, and endurance in a world that feels designed to overwhelm us. Because none of this work matters if we burn ourselves out. The systems we’re fighting thrive on exhaustion and despair. Staying well is not indulgence—it’s resistance.
For as much as I’m online, I’m equally intentional about not being online. To support this, I use tools that actively discourage overuse—one example is Noble Mobile. It’s $50 a month for unlimited service, no hidden fees. More importantly, it pays you to use your phone less. For every gigabyte you use under 20GB, you get a dollar back—up to $20 a month, or $240 a year.
I use it, and I see the difference. Technology should serve your life, not consume it. Tools that nudge us back toward presence matter more than we realize. Noble Mobile is a worthwhile tool to save a little bit of money, a lot of time, and a sustainable strategy to help detoxify your screen time.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
READ: Brown U, Bondi Beach, Gaza, and Uniting in Our Humanity
LISTEN: Episode 201 with Rep. Jayapal
READ: Tired of Corporate Sellouts? Back These People-Funded Fighters
READ: Democrats Are Confirming Trump’s Crony Judges — And It’s an Indefensible Failure
READ: Earthjustice: Holding the Line for Climate, Communities, and the Rule of Law
Dad Joke of the Week
Me: I’m writing a novel.
Ayesha: What about?
Me: A woman who kills people with bread.
Ayesha: No one kills with bread.
Me: Murder, She Roti 😅
Ayesha: 🤦🏽♀️
#DadJokes
As we soon wrap up 2025, I would be honored to have your support as a free or paid subscriber (if in your budget). Join us with your email below.
Dad joke supplement: The book about the serial killer “And then there was naan”
Murder with bread should be taken with a grain assault.