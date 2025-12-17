Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Virgin Monk Boy
10h

This is how democracies actually die. Not in coups, but in confirmations. When judges won’t say the election was real or that January 6 happened, that’s not neutrality, it’s auditioning. And when Democrats help wave them through, that isn’t pragmatism, it’s institutional sleepwalking. Courts don’t just interpret power, they restrain it. Once loyalty replaces truth, the robe becomes a costume and the damage lasts generations. This is a red line, not a process disagreement.

1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Celeste Myslewski
10h

Thanks for your updates always, Qasim. I am SO exasperated when I keep finding the names of legislators I previously admired (Mark Kelly) on these lists! In your spare time, Qasim, (teehee, I know you have none) could you compile a list for us of legislators who have a solid human rights record. If there are any (sob). Right now I'm thinking--OUT with all of them!

1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
