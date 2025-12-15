Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don't Stop Me Now - TLawrence's avatar
Don't Stop Me Now - TLawrence
36m

This type of tragedy is so unnecessary. If you are angry at the government, shooting a lot of people will get you attention, but it won't change anything. If you are filled with hate for another, perhaps if you got to know them on a personal level you would find they are not as you believed.

The fact that a Muslim, Ahmed al Ahmed, jumped in to save Jewish people shows humanity is not a religion, a race or an income level, it is a personal feeling that there is no need for violence to get your point across. No matter what the reason, someone like Netanyahu will use it as a political statement to sway views toward his way of thinking. Australia was right in condemning the actions of the Jewish GOVERNMENT, and recognizing that people of Palestine have as much right to live in peace as those in the Jewish community. Again - it is humanity, and there is no room for racial bias in the human race.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
19m

I just watched coverage of the Bondi Beach killings on the cable news network, MS NOW. They showed footage of an unidentified (by them) man disarming at great risk to himself one of the gunmen. They mentioned, as you did, that he is 43 and that he owns or operates a fruit stand or store. Interestingly, they did not mention that he is Muslim. This information was not revealed until later in the segment when the hosts interviewed Brad Lander who is running for office in New York State. As many of us know, Mr. Lander is Jewish. He praised the hero who risked his own life to prevent harm to others and volunteered that he is a Muslim. Now, the hosts had to have known this. Why did they not mention it along with his age and type of business? Does it have anything to do with MS NOW’s (formerly, MSNBC’s) failure to address the genocide in Gaza, with most of its hosts, including three with the most airtime (Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, and Jen Psaki) not so much as uttering the word “Gaza” in two years of a genocide? Instead, we had to learn this important information from a guest.

Thank you for your piece. It’s an example of why many of us turn away from mainstream media to get unbiased coverage of the important issues of the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture