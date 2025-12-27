This Week's Let's Address This Recap
Here's what you might have missed during the busy holiday week.
Call To Action
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
WATCH: My Appearance on The Siren — Breaking Free from the Failure of Justice
READ: The Trump-Epstein Files
LISTEN: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 202 — Patriotic Millionaires & Corrupt SCOTUS
READ: CBS Is Officially State Run Media and NYT Is Close Behind
READ: December 24 is the 160th Anniversary of the KKK's Founding
From Islam Today
My platform where I debunk misinformation on Islam with facts, share historical analysis, and build interfaith bridges of understanding.
READ: Jesus in Islam
Dad Joke of the Week
[At the movies]
Ayesha: How do you want your popcorn?
Me: Like a violent crime
Ayesha: What??
Me: With a salt and buttery
Ayesha: 🤦🏽♀️
#DadJokes
Dare I say your dad jokes are improving?
ouch to the Dad joke 🤕🤭🍸