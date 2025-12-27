Call To Action

We are not powerless against media manipulation. We have the ability to better control the information we consume, to identify bias, and to ensure that truth still matters. Ground News is one of the most powerful tools available today to combat media bias and misinformation. Subscribe through my link below and get 40% off their Vantage Plan—the same one I use to research, fact-check, and write my articles.

Get 40% off Ground News

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

From Islam Today

My platform where I debunk misinformation on Islam with facts, share historical analysis, and build interfaith bridges of understanding.

Dad Joke of the Week