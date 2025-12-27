Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
1h

Dare I say your dad jokes are improving?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Missi's avatar
Missi
13m

ouch to the Dad joke 🤕🤭🍸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture