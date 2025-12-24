Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joonbug's avatar
Joonbug
1d

Thank you, Qasim. I stand with you. I will NEVER support racism or sexism......or any other -ism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
1d

I have seen KKKers up close and it’s not pretty…at all. America has a violent history. We are not a nice country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture