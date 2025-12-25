Let me start by offering my heartfelt Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. May this be a time of peace, reflection, and blessings for you and your loved ones. I also hope you enjoy the mathematical dad joke at the end of this post. 😉

I write today with a critical update. I launched Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid with this goal:

A deep dive into the human rights issues affecting humanity. Pulling from my experience as a human rights lawyer—I bring the receipts to disentangle fact from fiction and advance the fight for universal human rights.

I want to take a moment to recap what you have helped me accomplish, the immense work that yet remains, and where we go from here? Let’s Address This.

Due to your support, in 2025 Let’s Address This reached the #1 spot in the entire Substack Politics universe for our human rights content and scholarship. We single handedly beat out major media companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars—all due to your trust and partnership. Let us elevate this success to even higher levels as we fight for justice and human rights in 2026.

Our 2025 Goals Vs Actual Achievement

At the end of 2024 I wrote down goals for 2025. Here’s how we stacked up in our goals vs what we achieved in elevating the human rights issues that impact us all.

Articles: On a goal of 300 articles —Let’s Address This published 318 articles

Podcasts: On a goal of 52 podcasts —Let’s Address This aired 77 podcasts

Subscribers: On a goal of 200K subs —Let’s Address This earned 156K subs

Reads: On a goal of 25M readers —Let’s Address This earned 30.26M readers

Team: Made our first full time hire to the Let’s Address This team

All supported by you—our loyal readers. Not billionaires. Not dark money. But ordinary working people who want facts and clarity over sensationalism and clickbait. Ordinary people investing $6/mo or $50/year. You helped us reach the #1 spot in Substack Politics. That is powerful and I am grateful.

So where do we go from here?

In 2026 Let’s Address This aims to achieve:

Articles: 350

Podcasts: 100

Subscribers: 250K

Reads: 60M

Team: Hire five more dynamic leaders to build and expand Let’s Address This

Up until now, Let’s Address This has been my human rights project. As the need expands and our platform grows, I have begun to hire a team of editors, researchers, and writers to continue to grow this platform. As corporate media happily capitulates to Trumpian fascism, it is more critical than ever that we build independent platforms to uphold justice above all else. As billionaires continue to buy out media platforms including Paramount, CBS, LA Times, Washington Post, WSJ, Meta, Twitter, TikTok, and more—the censorship, propaganda, and disinformation will only increase.

Therefore, in 2026, I am asking you to help us build and expand Let’s Address This to become the leading source of human rights content online. Here’s how we get there.

How We Get There

Let’s Address This subscribers hail from all 50 states and 162 countries globally. With your continued trust and partnership, I believe we will meet and exceed these goals in our fight to protect universal human rights. So, my asks today are as follows:

If you are not yet a paid subscriber —join our movement at $6/mo or $50/year. Or if you have the means, join as a Founding Member at $500/year.

The math is this: If 6000 of our 156K subscribers join as paid subscribers (i.e. ~3.5% of our community), Let’s Address This can hire the five people we need.

If you are already a paid subscriber —gift a paid subscription to a loved one.

The math is this: Every 1000 new paid subscribers secures resources for a full time writer with healthcare benefits to join Let’s Address This. Give a gift subscription

If you are a free subscriber —your participation is critical and valued. My ask of you is to continue to share Let’s Address This content across your socials.

The math is this: If each of our 156K subscribers reaches 1 person in 2026, we will far exceed our goal of 250K subscribers by the end of 2026. Share

At the end of 2024 I wrote:

We know that 2025 will be an onslaught of Trumpian disinformation, threats to our civil rights, and a capitulation of billionaire owned corporate media. This is why it is that much more critical we build capacity and grow this movement now.

This year attests that I did not misspeak. The scary part is that I believe 2026 will be even worse than 2025—so we must double our efforts to fight back. As this regime’s fascist onslaughts increase, my ask of you is to continue to elevate your efforts to help us build a future committed to justice and universal human rights.

Help Let’s Address This become the leading source of human rights content online—keeping you informed on the issues that matter, and sharing meaningful calls to action to help you fight back against injustice.

Thank you for your trust and support. Let us unite to protect our collective humanity, together. Indeed, let our collective humanity be our refuge.❤️✊🏽

Sincerely,

Qasim

P.S. The promised Christmas dad joke. Given that 9th-century Muslim mathematician and astronomer Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi is known as the “Father of Algebra”—I can’t think of a better way to say Merry X-mas than to say it Algebraically!