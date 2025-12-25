Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie 📚⚾️✌🏼's avatar
Leslie 📚⚾️✌🏼
1h

I truly appreciate you Qasim, and all you do for everyone. We clearly need more people like you with the ability to see and speak the truth, and to do it with such empathy, kindness, and understanding. I have the utmost respect for you, and look forward to another year of supporting and sharing your work. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Jeff Blum's avatar
Jeff Blum
1h

Great progress, great goals, great Xmas greeting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture