Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
12h

Your final paragraph is what has me furious now. As much as many of us want justice for those girls/women, KNOW that this entire scenario is relatable for so many other women in this country. And, dammit, nothing about that ever seems to change!!!! In any case, we are all grateful to extraordinary people like you, Qasim.

Bless you always. (That bird knew.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
12h

Damn, but Trump sure does not act like a man who has nothing to hide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture