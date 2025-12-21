For years, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse have been forced to watch a familiar pattern repeat itself: overwhelming evidence, corroborated testimony, and documented financial trails met with elite indifference, procedural stalling, and institutional silence. That silence has now shattered—and not because political elites suddenly grew a conscience, but because public pressure has become impossible to ignore. Here’s where we are on the Epstein files, and what must happen next for full transparency and meaningful accountability. Let’s Address This.

What Congress Did Right

What is happening around the Trump-Epstein files right now is unusual in modern American politics: genuine, cross-partisan unity among the public demanding accountability, even as powerful institutions resist it. That contrast—between the people and the political class—is the story. Note, we now call them the Trump-Epstein files because Donald Trump likes to arbitrarily add his name to things, so I’m sure he won’t mind this either.

The push began with progressive Congresswoman Summer Lee, who issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice demanding compliance with the law requiring the release of the Trump-Epstein files. This was not a symbolic gesture. It was a direct assertion of congressional oversight over an executive branch that has grown far too comfortable shielding itself from accountability. Trump’s defenders incessantly ask, “Why didn’t Biden release the Epstein files?” Well, because during Biden’s term they were under Judicial seal, and therefore it was not under Biden’s power to do so. Those same critics somehow disappear when asked why Trump isn’t now releasing the Trump-Epstein files without delay? But I digress.

Shortly after Summer Lee’s critical move, Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie—hardly ideological allies—introduced and passed legislation mandating the release of the Trump-Epstein files by December 19. That bipartisan coalition matters. It underscores a simple truth: the demand for transparency here transcends party labels.

The law was clear. The directive was narrow. Redactions were permitted only to protect the identities of victims—not to conceal perpetrators.

And yet, what the DOJ released was not transparency. It was mockery.

What the DOJ Did Wrong

In a word, everything. The documents released by the DOJ were heavily—and often absurdly—redacted. Entire sections were blacked out. Names that should have been disclosed were erased. And now we know something even more damning: sixteen pages referencing Donald Trump were deleted entirely from the Trump-Epstein files.

Deleted. Not redacted. Removed.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley posts a redacted portion of the Epstein Files.

Let’s be precise about what that means. This is no longer about bureaucratic caution or overzealous privacy protection. This is evidence tampering.

The Department of Justice, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, did not merely fail to comply with the law. It actively subverted it. Redactions were supposed to protect survivors. Instead, they protected alleged abusers. That is the cover-up.

Why This Is Worse Than Silence

It is already a moral failure that our criminal justice system has never meaningfully held Epstein’s network accountable despite hundreds of survivor accounts, corroborated timelines, flight logs, financial records, and sworn testimony. In any just society, that evidence would have been more than sufficient.

But what is happening now is more dangerous.

The DOJ is no longer passively failing survivors—it is actively concealing evidence of a child sex trafficking ring that ensnared some of the most powerful people on Earth. That includes (former) Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, NY Times columnist David Brooks, and yes, the sitting President of the United States Donald Trump.

After claiming he didn’t care about the Epstein files just a month ago, it was revealed this week that David Brooks is in the Epstein files.

As an aside, the New York Times’ failure to disclose that their columnist was slamming the Trump-Epstein Files while knowing full well he was in those files, is yet another failure of corporate legacy media. It is also why I again invite you to instead support my human rights advocacy for reliable, honest, fact based analysis.

When the state suppresses evidence of mass abuse to protect elites, it ceases to function as a justice system. It becomes a shield for power. The FBI is now implicated as well. Kash Patel and senior FBI leadership are complicit in enforcing this concealment. Silence at this level is not neutrality—it is participation. And for as much as MAGA politicians claim Democrats or people on the left would be “upset” at revelations that Bill Clinton is also in the Trump-Epstein files, I’ve yet to hear a single person actually make that claim. Our standard is justice. Anyone and everyone complicit in this crime against children needs to face accountability—period.

Bill Clinton and Bill Gates in the released Epstein files.

The Public Is Not Buying It

Polling now shows that Americans overwhelmingly believe three things:

The Epstein files should be fully released. Donald Trump knows what is in those files. His administration is hiding the truth.

This is particularly damaging given that Trump explicitly campaigned on transparency and promised to release the Trump-Epstein files. Many knew at the time that this was a lie. But even habitual liars eventually run out of distractions.

Meanwhile, the public is not losing focus. Not even as Trump threatens war with Venezuela, as the economy cracks under pressure and unemployment increases by 15%, as housing becomes increasingly unaffordable, and as nearly 60% of Americans struggle to make ends meet. If anything, those pressures are sharpening public clarity: a system that protects predators while families suffer is not broken—it is corrupt by design.

Ultimately, I doubt we will see full transparency until Democrats regain control of Congress and the White House. In the meantime, however, Rep Khanna and Rep Massie are continuing to take action with next logical step of impeachment. It shouldn’t have had to come to this—especially as Pam Bondi famously said “the files are on my desk right now ready for release” (a lie)—yet here we are. Impeachment is no longer a radical demand. It is the minimum constitutional response.

Representatives Khanna and Massie are now actively moving to impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi for tampering with evidence and refusing to comply with binding law. That process must proceed. Congress cannot legislate truth if the executive branch can simply delete it. This is not about partisan vengeance. It is about whether the law applies to those entrusted to enforce it.

Conclusion: Truth Is the Test

The Epstein files have become a litmus test for American democracy.

If the most powerful people in the world can participate in—or benefit from—a child sex trafficking network, and the state responds by erasing evidence rather than prosecuting crimes, then nothing else we claim about “rule of law” is credible.

This moment demands clarity. Full, unredacted release of the Epstein files—excluding only victim identities—is nonnegotiable. Preservation of all remaining evidence is essential. And accountability must extend upward, not just downward.

Americans understand this instinctively. That is why no distraction has worked. Not war threats. Not culture wars. Not economic spin.

Truth has a way of insisting on itself.

The question now is whether our institutions will finally meet that demand—or confirm, once and for all, that justice in America is reserved for the powerless, while impunity belongs to the elite.