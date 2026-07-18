Here’s your full recap of what was covered this week on Let’s Address This—all in one email.

SPECIAL OFFER: On July 21, I turn 44! As a thank you for all of your support and trust, until July 21, an annual paid subscription to our independent media platform is 44% off, or only $28/year.

Subscribe at Birthday Discount

BREAKING NEWS: This week, we launched the expansion of Let's Address This to a brand new state— continuing our mission of bringing independent human rights coverage directly to local communities across the United States.

Nabilah served as a State Senator in Georgia for two terms and is a brilliant leader. We couldn’t be more excited to have her on board.

Subscribe to Let's Address Georgia

And remember:

If you live in Illinois, subscribe to Let's Address Illinois.

If you live in Texas, subscribe to Let's Address Texas.

For us to continue to expand, we need your ongoing support. We have ambitions to expand to at least 4 more states in 2026. Join us as a free or paid subscriber at 44% off for a limited time.

Interviews & Articles from This Week

5. Thursday — A White Supremacist Stabbed A Muslim Man 15 Times Because of His Faith

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 55%. Georgia and Michigan remain the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. Michigan’s primary is coming up fast on August 4. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, the prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 55%. #sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

Reflecting on the day I found an orange inside my orange. It was my first successful Vitamin C-section. :D #dadjokes

By popular demand, rather than a monthly subscription, you can now make a one-time contribution to support our human rights platform at any amount that fits your budget.

Make a one-time contribution

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the fight against the disinformation and hate that corporate media refuses to name. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.