Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Bonnie Reagan's avatar
Bonnie Reagan
2h

The hatred and violence is appalling and I am so sorry you have to endure this. Know that you are respected and beloved by many of us. Bonnie Reagan, Portland OR

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Ramona's avatar
Ramona
2hEdited

Gee I wonder why hate for Muslims is increasing? Drumpf and Fox News do nothing but spread lies and hate.

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